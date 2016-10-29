Hillary Clinton to campaign at gay-friendly club in Wilton Manors

Hillary Clinton will campaign at a gay-friendly club in Wilton Manors on Sunday.
She will attend a rally at The Manor Complex, 2345 Wilton Drive, at 2 p.m. Doors open at noon. The public can RSVP here.
This will be Clinton’s first campaign event in Wilton Manors, a municipality in left-leaning Broward County, which has a large openly gay community. Broward has about 600,000 registered Democrats — the largest in Florida.
The LGBT community is a reliable Democratic voting bloc. Clinton came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2013 in a video for the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights group.
Clinton appears at a Jennifer Lopez concert in downtown Miami Saturday night.
Amy Sherman: @AmySherman1
