October 29, 2016 6:16 PM

Hillary Clinton to campaign at gay-friendly club in Wilton Manors

By Amy Sherman

Hillary Clinton will campaign at a gay-friendly club in Wilton Manors on Sunday.

She will attend a rally at The Manor Complex, 2345 Wilton Drive, at 2 p.m. Doors open at noon. The public can RSVP here.

This will be Clinton’s first campaign event in Wilton Manors, a municipality in left-leaning Broward County, which has a large openly gay community. Broward has about 600,000 registered Democrats — the largest in Florida.

The LGBT community is a reliable Democratic voting bloc. Clinton came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2013 in a video for the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights group.

Clinton appears at a Jennifer Lopez concert in downtown Miami Saturday night.

