Camillus House chairman takes over after CEO’s ouster

After presiding over the ouster of CEO Shed Boren, the Camillus House’s board chairman has taken over day-to-day operations of the homeless-services charity as acting chief executive, a spokesman confirmed Monday.
Bob Dickinson, the retired head of Carnival Cruise Lines who has been board chairman at Camillus for more than a decade, took over as the unpaid acting CEO of the Catholic charity last week, spokesman Sam Gil said. He said the appointment was made by the board’s executive committee, which Dickinson headed as chairman. Gil said Dickinson would not have voted on his own appointment.
The move comes less than three weeks after Boren was suspended from his post over allegations he created a hostile work environment at Camillus, which houses about 1,000 people a night at its Miami shelter and in rented residential apartments and homes across Miami-Dade.
Boren, hired to run Camillus House in early 2015, said the dispute stemmed in part from his questioning Dickinson about the chairman’s personal ties to the charity.
Camillus employs Dickinson’s longtime assistant from Carnival to provide secretarial duties related to Dickinson’s volunteer post at the charity. It also pays $47,000 a year for storage space at a building that’s co-owned by Dickinson and sits across the street from Camillus’ Miami shelter.
When Dickinson announced Boren’s suspension in an email to board members on Oct. 1, he said lawyers were hired to investigate Boren’s managerial conduct and “other serious allegations.” Gil said Monday he wasn’t aware if the investigation had concluded but said Dickinson’s new post suggests the charity is getting closer to a resolution in the Boren dispute.
“What this tells us is it’s coming closer to a conclusion,” Gil said. Gil said Alan Greer, the Miami lawyer who served as vice chairman of the Camillus House board, took over Dickinson’s place as chairman.
Boren declined to comment. Dickinson did not immediately respond to an interview request.
Boren actually holds two CEO posts at Camillus, a charity under the umbrella of the Catholic organization called the Hospitaller Brothers of St. John of God. Along with CEO of Camillus House, he is CEO of Camillus Health, an independent medical-services provider for homeless people. Boren kept his post at Camillus Health after that charity’s board declined to follow the lead of its sister organization and suspend him.
Linda Quick, the former head of a hospital trade group who sits on both boards, said she had not been informed of Dickinson’s new post at Camillus House, which Gil said took effect last Wednesday.
“I guess they didn’t tell anybody other than their executive committee,” she said.
Comments