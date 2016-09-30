Camillus House puts CEO on leave amid rift with leadership

Camillus House said Friday it placed CEO Shed Boren on leave, revealing a dramatic rift at one of Miami-Dade’s largest provider of services for the homeless.
“There are some divergent opinions as far as Shed and his management style, and the direction he’s going, and that of the board of directors,” said Sam Gil, vice president of marketing at Camillus.
Gil said Boren remains on the job as CEO of the Catholic non-profit’s medical arm, Camillus Health. Both Camillus House and Camillus Health are part of the Catholic ministry called the Hospitaller Brothers of St. John of God, and Gil said it was that organization that made the decision on Boren’s leave.
In an interview, Boren, 51, described a dispute with Bob Dickinson, chairman of the Camillus House board and a top donor.
“I am saddened to hear that what is going on at Camillus right now has become public fodder,” said Boren, a former hospital administrator appointed to the top Camillus job in early 2015. “I have had some disagreements with Bob Dickinson about the focus of the organization. But we are both committed to the cause of helping the poor and the homeless.
“At this time, I have been working with members of the board, the brothers and the leadership to find ways to resolve our differences so we can be focused on service to the most needy among us,” he said.
Dickinson, a former Carnival Cruise Lines executive, declined an interview request Friday.
Boren went on leave from Camillus House Friday, Gil said. As CEO, Boren expanded psychiatric services, created a 16-bed shelter customized for victims of human trafficking, and built a program to provide treatment for offenders as an alternative to jail.
Friday’s news suggests significant turmoil at Camillus, which provides beds and health services to more than 12,000 people a year with a staff of about 135 people. The Miami-based charity offers 1,300 beds for the homeless. The non-profit reported $20 million in revenue last year, with about half through government grants and the rest through donations, according to its most recent financial statement.
Comments