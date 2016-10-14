Miami-Dade County

October 14, 2016 1:38 PM

Obama to rally for Clinton in South Florida on Oct. 20

By Amy Sherman

asherman@miamiherald.com

President Barack Obama will campaign for Hillary Clinton in South Florida on Thursday — one day after her final debate with Donald Trump, according to Clinton’s campaign.

In addition to the political event, Obama will give a speech about the Affordable Care Act at Miami Dade College. He had initially planned to deliver those remarks in Tampa, but the appearance was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.

The storm had also forced Obama to postpone a rally earlier this month at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. The Clinton campaign has not yet announced the location of the rescheduled rally.

Obama will appear days before voters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties start casting ballots at early voting sites Oct. 24. Voting by mail is already underway.

The public can RSVP to the Clinton rally here.

