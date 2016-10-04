Obama rally for Clinton postponed due to Hurricane Matthew

President Barack Obama has postponed his planned trip to Miami to campaign for Hillary Clinton in light of Hurricane Matthew.
Obama had been scheduled to rally supporters Wednesday at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. Miami-Dade County was placed under tropical storm watch Tuesday.
The Clinton campaign has yet to reschedule the event. The president had been expected to urge South Floridians — especially African Americans — to register to vote ahead of the state’s Oct. 11 deadline.
Donald Trump’s campaign also postponed a fundraiser with Ivanka Trump planned for Wednesday night at Trump National Doral golf resort. No new date for the event has been set yet.
Comments