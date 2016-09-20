Two teenagers shot within hours of each other in nearby neighborhoods

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the lower back Tuesday night near Brownsville Middle School.
Cedrick Pernell, who was a student at the school, according to NBC 6, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where police say he was in stable condition Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at 4725 NW 24th Ave. Police have scant details about the shooting, but shortly thereafter a white Mercedes fleeing the scene crashed into a pole at Northwest 56th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Police have detained three people and are questioning them. Two of three are juveniles. Though police released their names, the Miami Herald chose not to publish them because of their age. The third, Eric S. Williams-Bell, is 19. None of the three had been charged.
About two hours later, a second shooting took place in the same neighborhood. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said an 18-year-old was shot and rushed to Jackson in critical condition after a 9 p.m. shooting at Northwest 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, according to Miami police.
No more details were available at press time.
Over the weekend, six teens were shot at a Sweet 16 party in the Homestead area.
“Unfortunately, we find ourselves almost regularly now where the juvenile is either the shooter or the subject,” Miami-Dade Detective Marjorie Eloi. “The message is No. 1: Parents talk to your children. These type of incidences are happening way too often.
“Regardless of the reason, a 13-year-old child shouldn’t be clinging to a hospital bed for his life.’’
Miami Herald writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report
