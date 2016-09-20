Three in custody for Saturday night drive-by that injured 6 at birthday party

Miami-Dade police detained three men for a shooting over the weekend that left six people injured at a Sweet 16 party in the south end of the county.
The three, who by early Tuesday evening had not yet been jailed, are expected to be charged with attempted murder.
“They’re going to be arrested and charged,” said Miami-Dade Detective Marjorie Eloi.
Details on how the suspected shooters were captured were unavailable. Police identified them as Trevonte L. Berry, 20, Dontavious Byrd, 18 and Michael C. Melon, 20. All three live in the Homestead area.
The shooting broke out as dozens of teens — perhaps as many as 75 — were celebrating a birthday party at a home at 20582 SW 119th Ave. It was just after 10:30 p.m. when, police said, an SUV pulled up in front of the home and someone inside opened fire.
By the time the vehicle had left, five teens and a 12-year-old had been shot, some multiple times. None of the victims were killed. The victims range in age from 12 to 17.
News of the shooting in a community scarred by teen gun violence once again spurred community outrage. Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — again — tweeted his outrage, and a town hall meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night in South Dade.
The woman whose daughter was celebrating her 16th birthday told Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 that there were as many as 75 kids at the house when the shooting began and that she was in the kitchen cooking.
“It was so many babies out here just on the ground. The blood is still on the corner out on the sidewalk,” said Tomeka Smith.
One of the injured was her 13-year-old son. He was shot six times. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported four victims to Jackson South Hospital. Another was transported to Baptist Hospital, and one more was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital.
Comments