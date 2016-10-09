Couple order at McDonald’s drive-through, pass out before reaching pay window

1:15 Coast Guard finds missing boaters 40 miles northwest of Key West Pause

0:50 Great white shark on Alligator Reef in Keys

3:09 Change and a smile from one of the last toll collectors in the Florida Keys

0:40 Teenager rips iPad from hands of 4-year-old boy

3:40 Big Pine Key homeowner has gun range in his yard, and it's totally legal

1:35 Legendary Jimbo's has nine lives

0:59 Miami's Mark Walton is looking forward despite 'great' touchdown run that didn't count

2:23 Miami coach Mark Richt recaps the teams loss to the Florida State

0:44 Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya talks about the loss to Florida State

2:15 Miami Northwestern's Demetrius Taylor talks about the win, looks ahead to next week