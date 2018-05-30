Two people and their dog found dead inside home from potential carbon monoxide poisoning

Broward Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a potential carbon monoxide poisoning at a Tamarac home that has left two people and a dog dead.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter confirmed that the people and their dog were found dead in the home at 7932 Exeter Circle West. An emergency call went out at about 8 a.m. regarding a smell of gas coming from the home.
Tamarac Fire Rescue crews were greeted by a strong smell of gas.
"First responders are trying to clear the fumes out so detectives can get in and determine what caused this," Carter said.
Last December, a Lauderhill family of three — two children and one adult — were hospitalized from possible carbon monoxide poisoning after burning charcoal in their apartment.
A homemade heater at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex sent seven children and three adults to the hospital from carbon monoxide poisoning in October.
A Hialeah family of four was hospitalized with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was left on near an open window in their apartment in September, post-Hurricane Irma.
BSO is investigating this developing Tamarac story.
