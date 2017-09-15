Hialeah

Family hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning after using generator indoors

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 9:06 AM

A Hialeah family of four was sent to Mercy Hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was left on near an open window in their apartment Friday morning, authorities said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 33 E. 10th St. after a man reported he, his wife and two children — ages 5 and 6 — were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving a generator on near an open window, said spokesman Capt. David Rodriguez. The family members, who tested positive for high levels of carbon monoxide, were taken to the hospital for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber, Rodriguez added.

Two other apartments in the same complex that indicated high levels of carbon monoxide were also evacuated by the police department Friday morning, Rodriguez said.

