Two Parkland shooting parents running for Broward School Board

Parents of two students killed in the Parkland school shooting are announcing Tuesday that they are running for Broward School Board.
Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty, parents of Alyssa Alhadeff and Alaina Petty, students who were killed when shooter Nikolas Cruz stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, walked into the Broward Supervisor of Elections office early Tuesday to make the announcement.
Alhadeff will run for District 4, which includes Parkland. The incumbent, Abby Freedman, has not filed to run for reelection.
Petty will run for District 8, an at-large seat. Incumbent Donna Korn has filed for reelection and has raised about $8,200.
