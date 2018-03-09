While Parkland parents watch, Gov. Scott signs Florida’s landmark gun legislation

After consulting with the families of Parkland victims, Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed new gun restrictions in response to last month’s massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scott, a Republican who has long enjoyed the political support of the National Rifle Association, approved a three-day waiting period for the purchase of all firearms and raising the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 — changes the NRA opposes.

The bill (SB 7026) bans the sale of bump stocks in Florida and allows police to ask judges to seize weapons from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.

The legislation barely cleared the Senate on a 20-18 vote and passed the House 67-50, as 19 Republicans abandoned their party’s leaders.

It was the first time that so many GOP lawmakers broke ranks with Speaker Richard Corcoran, in a clear sign of the divisive nature of guns as a political issue.

Scott signed the bill despite his opposition to creation of a program that allows school personnel to carry concealed weapons on campus.

Family members of all 17 Parkland victims signed a statement supporting passage of the legislation.

The Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, named in memory of the assistant football coach at the school who died protecting students from gunfire, will create a $67 million program for county sheriffs to train school personnel to neutralize an active school shooter.

The NAACP and the Florida Education Association, a statewide teachers’ union, called on Scott to veto the legislation.

NAACP leaders called it “utterly absurd and misguided” for Florida to allow teachers and other personnel to carry guns in school.

FEA President Joanne McCall said the union supports more money to make schools safer and improve mental health services.

“The provision that would arm school employees will do more harm than good,” McCall wrote. “Our teachers and other school employees are ready to fiercely defend our students, but none of them should ever have to choose between shepherding students to safety or confronting an armed assailant where they are sure to draw fire toward the very students they are trying to protect.”

A statewide association of Florida school superintendents called on Scott to veto the $67 million for the guardian program.

Superintendents say the funding mechanism in the bill is flawed because it allocates too much money for armed school personnel and not enough for school resource officers, who are sworn law enforcement officers.

“There will not be enough funding ... to actually fund a law enforcement officer in every school,” the superintendents said.

This story will be updated.