He’s in a wheelchair after the Parkland shooting. The man who saved him is pushing him.

Stoneman Douglas freshman Kyle Laman is in a wheelchair after he was shot in the foot when the gunman opened fire on Valentine’s Day. But Saturday as he prepares for the March for Our Lives, he’s in good company.
Jeff Heinrich, the off duty police officer and Stoneman Douglas baseball coach who helped save Kyle’s life, was pushing his wheelchair. The two Broward Health Medical Center surgeons who had operated on his foot three times over the past five weeks were by his side, along with Kyle’s parents.
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Kyle said, trying to imagine what the March would be like. “I don’t really know what to expect.”
Asked whether Heinrich’s presence was reassuring, Kyle nodded.
“That’s the whole reason I’m here,” Heinrich said.
His mother, Marie Laman, said she was still struggling to wrap her head around everything that had happened. “It’s very surreal. I don’t think it’s even really hit me,” she said.
