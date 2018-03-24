Freshman Kyle Laman is in a wheelchair after being shot in the foot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. But Saturday as he prepared for the #MarchForOurLives he was in good company. Jeff Heinrich, the first police officer Kyle saw after the shooting, is pushing his wheelchair.
Freshman Kyle Laman is in a wheelchair after being shot in the foot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. But Saturday as he prepared for the #MarchForOurLives he was in good company. Jeff Heinrich, the first police officer Kyle saw after the shooting, is pushing his wheelchair. Kyra Gurney kgurney@miamiherald.com
Freshman Kyle Laman is in a wheelchair after being shot in the foot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. But Saturday as he prepared for the #MarchForOurLives he was in good company. Jeff Heinrich, the first police officer Kyle saw after the shooting, is pushing his wheelchair. Kyra Gurney kgurney@miamiherald.com

Broward County

He’s in a wheelchair after the Parkland shooting. The man who saved him is pushing him.

By Kyra Gurney

kgurney@miamiherald.com

March 24, 2018 11:44 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Stoneman Douglas freshman Kyle Laman is in a wheelchair after he was shot in the foot when the gunman opened fire on Valentine’s Day. But Saturday as he prepares for the March for Our Lives, he’s in good company.

Jeff Heinrich, the off duty police officer and Stoneman Douglas baseball coach who helped save Kyle’s life, was pushing his wheelchair. The two Broward Health Medical Center surgeons who had operated on his foot three times over the past five weeks were by his side, along with Kyle’s parents.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Kyle said, trying to imagine what the March would be like. “I don’t really know what to expect.”

Asked whether Heinrich’s presence was reassuring, Kyle nodded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“That’s the whole reason I’m here,” Heinrich said.

His mother, Marie Laman, said she was still struggling to wrap her head around everything that had happened. “It’s very surreal. I don’t think it’s even really hit me,” she said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brother of confessed school Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

View More Video