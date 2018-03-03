Parkland shooting victim Kyle Laman pictured here with members of Sunrise Fire Rescue following last month’s school shooting that left 17 dead and over a dozen injured.
Parkland shooting victim Kyle Laman pictured here with members of Sunrise Fire Rescue following last month’s school shooting that left 17 dead and over a dozen injured. Courtesy of Sunrise Fire Rescue
Parkland shooting victim Kyle Laman pictured here with members of Sunrise Fire Rescue following last month’s school shooting that left 17 dead and over a dozen injured. Courtesy of Sunrise Fire Rescue

Crime

‘Not a normal gunshot’: It will be a year before this Parkland freshman can walk again

By Martin Vassolo

mvassolo@miamiherald.com

March 03, 2018 01:16 PM

A survivor of last month’s school shooting in Parkland reportedly almost needed an amputation after a single bullet from the gunman’s AR-15 mauled his right foot and ankle.

Kyle Laman, a 15-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told TMZ that he will need four surgeries and a year of rehab before he will be able to walk again. During the Valentine’s Day shooting at the freshman’s school, a former student killed 17 and injured more than a dozen.

Kyle had to undergo surgery and skin grafts to repair damaged ligaments. He said waking up from surgery was “torturous” and “hurt so bad,” TMZ reports.

Kyle’s mother, Marie Laman, shared photos of her son’s gruesome injury that show gunman Nikolas Cruz’s bullet pierced through the top of Kyle’s foot and ankle, leaving a small chunk missing. The photos, which may not be suitable for all audiences, are displayed on TMZ’s website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Laman compared her son’s injury to something out of the “Walking Dead” TV show about a zombie apocalypse.

“That’s not a normal gunshot,” she said. “The whole top of my son’s foot was shot off. They had to reconstruct his whole foot.”

After two weeks in the hospital, Kyle — who is a member of the Sunrise Fire Rescue “Explorers” group — returned to his Coral Springs home on Thursday, according to the Sun Sentinel. In photos shared by the department, Kyle seems to be in good spirits, just happy to be alive.

28378003_10155573877488877_
Parkland shooting victim Kyle Laman pictured here with members of Sunrise Fire Rescue following last month’s school shooting that left 17 dead and over a dozen injured.
Courtesy of Sunrise Fire Rescue

One other patient remains at Broward Health Medical Center, and is listed in fair condition, a hospital spokeswoman told the newspaper.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men

View More Video