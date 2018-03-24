Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie leaves his Washington, D.C., hotel for March For Our Lives with School Board member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie leaves his Washington, D.C., hotel for March For Our Lives with School Board member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other, Saturday, March 24, 2018. David Smiley dsmiley@miamiherald.com
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie leaves his Washington, D.C., hotel for March For Our Lives with School Board member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other, Saturday, March 24, 2018. David Smiley dsmiley@miamiherald.com

Broward County

Broward schools superintendent walks with Parkland students in March For Our Lives

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

March 24, 2018 10:49 AM

WASHINGTON

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie walked out of the JW Marquis hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday morning with a crowd of Stoneman Douglas alumni, hopeful for the future and awed by the crowds flooding toward a March For Our Lives stage at the far end of the street.

“This is a culmination of the inspiration our students have shown us, their passion. I consider our students really authentic. They don’t have an agenda. They’re just really trying to do the right thing to help save their generation,” he said, walking with School Board Member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other.

Read more: “Blood and bullet holes remain but schools chief doesn’t want lawmakers to look away”

Though there are several marches in Broward County Saturday, including one in Parkland, Runcie said he wanted to support his students in Washington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s really inspiring,” he said. “I have a significant level of renewed hope in this country as I see kids coming together across all demographic, socioeconomic lines. This is going to make our country stronger and our kids are going to lead the way.”

David Smiley: 305-376-2284, @newsbysmiley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brother of confessed school Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

View More Video