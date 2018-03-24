Broward schools superintendent walks with Parkland students in March For Our Lives

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie walked out of the JW Marquis hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday morning with a crowd of Stoneman Douglas alumni, hopeful for the future and awed by the crowds flooding toward a March For Our Lives stage at the far end of the street.
“This is a culmination of the inspiration our students have shown us, their passion. I consider our students really authentic. They don’t have an agenda. They’re just really trying to do the right thing to help save their generation,” he said, walking with School Board Member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other.
Read more: “Blood and bullet holes remain but schools chief doesn’t want lawmakers to look away”
Though there are several marches in Broward County Saturday, including one in Parkland, Runcie said he wanted to support his students in Washington.
“It’s really inspiring,” he said. “I have a significant level of renewed hope in this country as I see kids coming together across all demographic, socioeconomic lines. This is going to make our country stronger and our kids are going to lead the way.”
