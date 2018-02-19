Blood and bullet holes remain but schools chief doesn’t want lawmakers to look away

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 7:22 Parkland school mass shooter makes first live court appearance Pause 0:49 Student remembers teacher as 'So nice. So caring' 0:38 Friends and family attend the funeral service of Jaime Guttenberg 0:52 Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform 4:09 Aaron Chen speaks about his cousin Peter Wang 0:55 Friend of Victim: 'Everyone loved Alex' 0:51 Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally 2:12 A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High 1:40 Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac. 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A make shift memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has turned into a gathering point for the community to grieve and remember the victims. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

A make shift memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has turned into a gathering point for the community to grieve and remember the victims. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald