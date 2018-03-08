Marjory Stoneman student shot 5 times undergoes emergency surgery, on ventilator

Anthony Borges, the 15-year-old boy shot five times to save 20 fellow students during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre last month, had emergency surgery and is on a ventilator.
His father, Royer Borges, a native of Venezuela, wrote on Facebook Thursday that his U.S.-born son had to undergo emergency surgery because of a possible stomach infection. An MRI had detected a possible infection and an ulcer in his small intestine from the bullets’ impact, the father wrote.
“They decided to intervene and cut that section of the small intestine so that my son’s life wasn’t further compromised,” he added. “They will make three or four more trips to the operating room during these coming days. They want to make sure they clean well and that all his organs are out of danger. I thank you all for your support and please do not stop praying for him and my family.”
The parents have been requesting donations through a GoFundme page to pay for his health care. The initial goal of $600,000 has been met and increased to $1 million. Nearly 20,000 people had donated $628,245 as of Thursday evening.
Never miss a local story.
A teacher at the high school, Marilyn Rule, posted on Twitter that Anthony was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit in a Broward hospital.
“Please continue prayers for Anthony. It appears that he took a turn for the worst today and is back in ICU on a ventilator,” she posted Wednesday. “He had emergency surgery today and another scheduled for tomorrow. He needs lots of prayers.”
Please continue prayers for Anthony It appears that he took a turn turn for the worst today and is back in ICU on a ventilator. He had an emergency surgery today and another scheduled for tomorrow!He needs lots of prayers❣️— Marilyn Rule (@rule_marilyn) March 8, 2018
Anthony was trying to close and lock the door to a classroom when he was shot by Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student who confessed to shooting and killing 17 students and faculty members in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Parkland school. On Wednesday, a Broward grand jury indicted Cruz on 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Anthony has been credited with saving 20 fellow students. Cruz shot him five times. One bullet went through his back and his left upper thigh bone was shattered.
“He tried to protect his friends as much as he could,” his father said.
The family’s lawyer, Alex Arreaza, announced earlier this week that the family plans to sue several Broward County agencies, alleging they should have done more to protect students and teachers at the high school.
Follow Sonia Osorio on Twitter: @soniaosoriog
Comments