Lawyers: Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor to sue Broward Schools, BSO, others

Another teenage survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre has said he plans to sue: The Broward School Board on Monday received a demand letter from lawyers representing the family of injured student Kyle Laman.

The letter from the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group tells the school board that the 15-year-old — who suffered a gaping bullet wound to the top of his right foot — will file a claim against the board for negligence.

The letter is the first step in a process that could lead to a full-fledged lawsuit within the next six months.

The school board’s not the only government targeted by Laman’s attorney. A source at the firm says the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau Of Investigation and the state’s Department of Children and Families received similar letters late Monday.

They allege that each agency was negligent in either failing to protect the high school’s students, or not acting on tips and signs that shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been suffering from mental illness in the months before he killed 17 students and staffers and injured more than a dozen people when he opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle on Valentine’s Day.

“This letter shall serve as our client’s formal notice of a claim,” the school board’s letter reads.

Also on Monday, a lawyer for fellow 15-year-old student Anthony Borges, who was shot five times, including in both of his legs, also put Broward authorities on notice that Anthony and his family plan to sue.

School board spokeswoman Nadine Drew declined to comment. As a matter of course, government agencies do not comment on notices of claim until a lawsuit is officially filed in court.

The notices are being sent on behalf of Laman’s parents, mechanic Franz and wife Marie Laman. The two sold a home elsewhere in the state and moved to Parkland so that Kyle could go to the school.

Kyle was one of the last injured students released from the hospital last week.

He is settling back at home and still hopes his shattered foot will heal properly after two major surgeries to reconstruct ligaments and two more scheduled in the coming weeks.

As he lay injured Feb. 14, Kyle is credited for giving cops an accurate description of the shooter that led to Cruz’s arrest moments later near the school.

In a statement, law firm managing partner Theodore Berman said he was outraged by the nature of the attack.

“It has long been time to stop putting profits over safety,” he said. “No one should send their child to school only for them to come home in a body bag.”