Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will get another high-profile visitor in the wake of the shootings three weeks ago that left 14 students and three faculty members dead and many more injured.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is scheduled to visit the Parkland school Wednesday morning and meet with students and teachers.
DeVos could get an earful. Many students and their families have become nationwide activists in the #NeverAgain movement, calling for increased gun regulation and other measures to prevent another mass shooting at a school. Stoneman Douglas seniors Cameron Kasky and David Hogg were live on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Friday night in a 10-minute interview segment with the host.
The students are also organizing a March 24 rally in Washington and in communities across the country — March For Our Lives — to call for a ban on semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15 used in the Parkland shooting, among other gun-control measures. The GoFundMe page for the march has raised more than $3 million as of Tuesday, above and beyond the $2 million donated by Hollywood celebrities George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.
On Tuesday, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie ordered an independent review of confessed Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz’s educational record while he was enrolled in Broward Schools. Cruz, 19, walked into the school around dismissal time on Valentine’s Day with the rifle in in soft-covered bag and rounds of ammunition and began shooting.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Education, DeVos’ visit, which should be over by 10 a.m., will be closed to the media “out of respect for the students and faculty who are returning to their first full day back in the classroom.” She will meet with the media
