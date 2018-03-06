Schools chief calls for independent review of Parkland shooter’s academic records

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie ordered a comprehensive, independent review of Nikolas Cruz’s educational record. He also wants an accounting of the academic, social and emotional services the confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooter received in the years leading up to the Feb. 14 massacre at Cruz’s former school that left 17 people dead.

Runcie detailed his plans at Tuesday’s Broward County School Board meeting and expects results from the review, which began Tuesday, by June. The proposed cost: $60,000.

Runcie says the review is necessary as the Parkland community — and the nation — still reels from the most deadly high school shooting in U.S. history. In its wake, several student survivors have formed advocacy groups to focus on the nation’s gun laws and to organize nationwide marches.

Stoneman Douglas seniors Cameron Kasky and David Hogg were featured guests on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Friday night. A March for Our Lives rally is planned for March 24 in Washington.

“While we cannot undo this heartbreaking attack on our school community on Feb. 14, we can and must do what we can to understand the conditions that lead to such acts, in hopes of avoiding them here and elsewhere,” Runcie said in a statement.

“A quest for such understanding must be done with both transparency and a sense of urgency,” Runcie said.

The Collaborative Education Network agency will carry out the independent review on Cruz. The School Board expects that the review will include recommendations on how officials can spot and avoid future attacks on students and faculty.