School shooting survivors to appear on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Two Parkland shooting survivors will appear on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” at 10 p.m. Friday.
David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, who have become vocal teen advocates for gun reform, are students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
They will join guests former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Yale law professor Amy Chua and presidential historian Jon Meacham. The show will air at 10 p.m. Friday, and will be replayed throughout the week.
FRIDAY: @BillMaher is back with @davidhogg111 @cameron_kasky @EricHolder @jmeacham + @amychua on #RealTime @HBO. pic.twitter.com/Fr5nRpDhNg— Real Time (@RealTimers) March 1, 2018
Hogg, a senior and student journalist at the school, has already been interviewed by many national media organizations since the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas, which left 17 students and educators dead in the worst high school shooting in the United States. Kasky — a junior who hid in a closet after hearing gunfire while picking up his younger brother — has also appeared on the news broadcasts of NBC and CBS.
Confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, fired rounds of ammunition from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle into seven classrooms. Cruz was able to purchase the military-style weapon legally in Florida, whose laws allow 18 year olds to purchase semi-automatic rifles. Federal law mandates that you have to be at least 21 to purchase a handgun.
The Florida Legislature is considering raising the age limit to 21for rifles as it attempts to craft some type of gun-control legislation after the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Gov Rick Scott has said he backs raising the age to 21 for rifle purchases, although the National Rifle Association opposes the measure.
After the shootings, a convoy of Parkland students and parents, along with hundreds of students, parents and activists from across the state, descended on Tallahassee to lobby legislators on gun control, particularly banning assault rifles. For nearly three hours Monday, dozens of people lined up to support a proposed amendment by Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, which would have banned the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic rifles in the state.
In a 7-6 vote Monday, the Senate Rules Committee voted against the amendment, siding instead with the NRA.
The Parkland students are helping orchestrate the “March For Our Lives’’ rally, to be held in Washington on March 24 to protest gun violence in America.
