Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor to tourists: Boycott Florida unless gun legislation is passed

David Hogg has been one of the regular voices for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schools students in the days following the mass shooting at the school.
On Saturday, he took to social media to ask tourists to boycott the state of Florida as a spring break destination unless state legislators make a more concerted effort on gun control legislation.
“Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed,” Hogg wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that maybe politicians will “listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL.” The post has been retweeted more than 30,000 times.
Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018
In a follow-up tweet six hours later, Hogg suggested that people travel to Puerto Rico instead and help bolster the country’s economy as it continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.
“It’s a beautiful place with amazing people,” Hogg wrote. “They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide.”
Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it's a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide. #SpringBreak2018 #SBinPurtoRico #itsspelled PUERTO RICO— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018
Hogg has been one of the primary voices of the #neveragain movement started and run by Stoneman Douglas students that has been recognized throughout the country. He has appeared on nearly every major network and cable news program since the shooting that resulted in the death of 14 of his classmates and three faculty members on Feb. 14
The “NeverAgain” movement, which has received $2 million in funding from George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and other Hollywood celebrities, is planning a march against gun violence in Washington at the end of March.
The National Rifle Association and the gun industry have received noticeable backlash in the 10 days since the shooting.
The latest companies to end their ties with the NRA were Delta and United Airlines, the first and third largest U.S.-based airline companies by revenue, respectively.
Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
