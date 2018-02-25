This is the day parents and students can enter Stoneman Douglas High School

Parents and students will be allowed to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday for the first time since the Valentine’s Day mass shooting that claimed 17 lives .

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters the high school would be open to parents, students and teachers from 3 to 6 p.m.

“You can think about that as like an open house,” he said. “Where we’ll allow students to come back and look at any schedule changes they may have and ask for any services they may need, any accommodations.”

Teachers returned on Friday for a casual group meeting and a question-and-answer session with the principal. Therapy dogs were on campus.

Monday and Tuesday are teacher work days, and students return Wednesday for a half-day schedule the rest of the week.