Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Assistant Principal Denise Reed hugs a school employee as she returns to the school with flowers on Feb. 23, 2018. The Parkland school was the scene of a mass shooting on Feb. 14.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Assistant Principal Denise Reed hugs a school employee as she returns to the school with flowers on Feb. 23, 2018. The Parkland school was the scene of a mass shooting on Feb. 14. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Assistant Principal Denise Reed hugs a school employee as she returns to the school with flowers on Feb. 23, 2018. The Parkland school was the scene of a mass shooting on Feb. 14. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Broward County

Teachers return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus for first time since shooting

By Alex Harris And Martin Vassolo

aharris@miamiherald.com

mvassolo@miamiherald.com

February 23, 2018 08:55 AM

Assistant Principal Denise Reed stood at the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s campus in Parkland on Friday and welcomed teachers and staff back for the first time since a gunman killed 17 and wounded 15 on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s great to see your smiling faces,” she said, leaning into the driver’s window of an arriving staffer.

Teachers maneuvered their vehicles through a heavy police presence, orange cones blocking off parts of the road, and a swarm of TV trucks and cameras.

“Good morning! Love you guys,” Reed told a car full of teachers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Glad to see you, honey,” she told a teacher driving in.

The school’s flags are at half staff, and the parking lot is still full of bicycles left behind in a panic last week as students fled on foot.

Two golden retrievers wearing blue service vests could be seen entering the building, likely therapy dogs for the teachers.

Jeffrey Foster, an Advanced Placement government teacher, said the “vast majority” of his colleagues showed up to school today in what was a surreal few hours. He did more hugging than normal, he said, and some teachers could be seen lying on the floor petting therapy dogs.

Stepping back inside his classroom, Foster said it seemed frozen in time. His video projector was still plugged in, and papers littered his desk. Before a fire alarm jolted his students out of class on Wednesday, and a former student began gunning people down in classrooms and hallways, Foster and his class had been talking about special interest groups and their vice grip on American politics, including gun control.

“It was our last day before the unit test,” he said.

Foster said he and his colleagues spoke about revelations that the school’s resource officer, Scot Peterson, did not go inside the building during the gunman’s rampage. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel announced the news Thursday.

“He should probably move out of the state as soon as possible,” Foster said, adding that he understood Peterson’s apprehension but that he could have saved lives.

As teachers and staff arrived Friday morning, members of the community occasionally stopped by to drop off fresh flowers or offer a prayer at the memorial that has formed at the campus.

Nicole Henry, a 33-year-old recent widow who lives in the area, said she took her three toddlers to drop off a bouquet of purple flowers.

“I know the past six months we’ve been uplifted by prayer,” she said. “So we wanted to come pray for them.”

More Videos

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’ 1:06

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’

Pause
Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting 6:34

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

A unique American ritual: The school shooting 2:20

A unique American ritual: The school shooting

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard 2:48

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’ 12:55

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis 1:12

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 1:44

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting 2:00

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence 0:20

West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office

The chain-link fence surrounding their campus was woven with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and posters with messages ranging from mournful to inspirational.

New signs, including one listing the names of the victims under the date of the massacre and a heading that read, “We Will Never Forget,” and another with the school’s logo and the phrase, “We Shall Overcome,” have appeared on the fence around the faculty and staff parking lot.

The entrance to the parking lot was guarded by law enforcement officers who checked teacher IDs before allowing them in for what is scheduled as a planning day.

Students are invited back to campus during a three-hour open house on Sunday afternoon. Classes resume Wednesday with an abbreviated schedule for students through the end of next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’ 1:06

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’

Pause
Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting 6:34

Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting

A unique American ritual: The school shooting 2:20

A unique American ritual: The school shooting

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard 2:48

Senator Book brings 100 Douglas students to Capitol to have their voices heard

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’ 12:55

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: Douglas school cop ‘never went in’

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis 1:12

FIU student Jonathan Sobog, a Douglas High school alumni, pays tribute to coach Aaron Feis

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 1:44

Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting 2:00

Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence 0:20

West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence

Superintendent Runcie: ‘Don’t put guns in hands of teachers’

View More Video