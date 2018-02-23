Teachers return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus for first time since shooting

Assistant Principal Denise Reed stood at the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s campus in Parkland on Friday and welcomed teachers and staff back for the first time since a gunman killed 17 and wounded 15 on Valentine’s Day.
“It’s great to see your smiling faces,” she said, leaning into the driver’s window of an arriving staffer.
Teachers maneuvered their vehicles through a heavy police presence, orange cones blocking off parts of the road, and a swarm of TV trucks and cameras.
“Good morning! Love you guys,” Reed told a car full of teachers.
“Glad to see you, honey,” she told a teacher driving in.
The school’s flags are at half staff, and the parking lot is still full of bicycles left behind in a panic last week as students fled on foot.
Two golden retrievers wearing blue service vests could be seen entering the building, likely therapy dogs for the teachers.
Jeffrey Foster, an Advanced Placement government teacher, said the “vast majority” of his colleagues showed up to school today in what was a surreal few hours. He did more hugging than normal, he said, and some teachers could be seen lying on the floor petting therapy dogs.
Stepping back inside his classroom, Foster said it seemed frozen in time. His video projector was still plugged in, and papers littered his desk. Before a fire alarm jolted his students out of class on Wednesday, and a former student began gunning people down in classrooms and hallways, Foster and his class had been talking about special interest groups and their vice grip on American politics, including gun control.
“It was our last day before the unit test,” he said.
Foster said he and his colleagues spoke about revelations that the school’s resource officer, Scot Peterson, did not go inside the building during the gunman’s rampage. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel announced the news Thursday.
“He should probably move out of the state as soon as possible,” Foster said, adding that he understood Peterson’s apprehension but that he could have saved lives.
As teachers and staff arrived Friday morning, members of the community occasionally stopped by to drop off fresh flowers or offer a prayer at the memorial that has formed at the campus.
Nicole Henry, a 33-year-old recent widow who lives in the area, said she took her three toddlers to drop off a bouquet of purple flowers.
“I know the past six months we’ve been uplifted by prayer,” she said. “So we wanted to come pray for them.”
The chain-link fence surrounding their campus was woven with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and posters with messages ranging from mournful to inspirational.
New signs, including one listing the names of the victims under the date of the massacre and a heading that read, “We Will Never Forget,” and another with the school’s logo and the phrase, “We Shall Overcome,” have appeared on the fence around the faculty and staff parking lot.
The entrance to the parking lot was guarded by law enforcement officers who checked teacher IDs before allowing them in for what is scheduled as a planning day.
Students are invited back to campus during a three-hour open house on Sunday afternoon. Classes resume Wednesday with an abbreviated schedule for students through the end of next week.
