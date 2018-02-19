Broward school district announces plan for ‘phased reopening’ of Douglas High School

Broward County Public Schools announced an updated plan late Monday for reopening Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the mass shooting last week that left 17 people dead.

Teachers and staff will return to the school at 8 a.m. Friday.

“The day is dedicated to meeting staff members’ needs, with a variety of support services available on campus,” the district said in a news release.

Students and their parents can attend a “voluntary campus orientation” from 2 to 5 p.m. The district said there will be a variety of support services available.

The district said late Monday that the “goal is for classes to resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on a modified schedule” the following Tuesday.

The Parkland school has remained closed since Feb. 14, when a lone gunman entered the Freshman Building and opened fire. Deputies say Nikolas Cruz, a former student, used an AR-15 to kill 14 students and three teachers and injure many more.

The district has already said it will demolish Building 12 and replace it with a memorial for the lives lost. A new building will be erected on campus.

It was not yet clear what the district planned on doing in the interim, as the Freshman Building held a third of the school’s students.

“Broward County Public Schools appreciates the support of our entire community during this phased reopening process,” the district said in a news release. “Thank you for keeping the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community in your thoughts and prayers.”