Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was gunned down during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to a crowd of thousands gathered to mourn and support the victims, their families and the community on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was gunned down during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to a crowd of thousands gathered to mourn and support the victims, their families and the community on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Broward County

Douglas High School will reopen at the end of the week — but not for students

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 18, 2018 08:03 AM

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus will remain closed until Thursday, Broward County Public Schools has announced.

With faculty returning first, it’s unlikely students will return to the campus until at least the following week.

All schools are closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday

“The goal is to allow staff to return to campus by the end of the week,” Broward schools said late Saturday night in a statement, which did not indicate when students would return.

The school grounds have remained an active crime scene since the mass shooting to which the Broward Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz confessed.

Building 12, where the killings took place, will be demolished and replaced by a building with classrooms and a memorial to those who died.

School officials have not detailed how the building, where about a third of the student body had classes, will be replaced in the interim.

More than 150 teachers crammed into the Tamarac headquarters of the Broward Teachers Union for an emergency meeting to provide emotional guidance and support. Pedro Portalel Nuevo Herald

"I am a high school senior who three days ago was worried about which of my friends would receive flowers for Valentine's Day." ... Now, "my main concerns are funerals, gun control and whether or not I am going to be shot wherever I go," says Delaney Tarr, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School, Tarr spoke to a crowd Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during rally for gun control. Al Diazadiaz@miamiherald.com

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

