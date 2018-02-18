Douglas High School will reopen at the end of the week — but not for students

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus will remain closed until Thursday, Broward County Public Schools has announced.

With faculty returning first, it’s unlikely students will return to the campus until at least the following week.

Ty Thompson, principal at #MSDStrong (and a teacher at my high school in Plantation) sent this message yesterday https://t.co/Gd7Rkvs9KD via @youtube — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) February 18, 2018

All schools are closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday

“The goal is to allow staff to return to campus by the end of the week,” Broward schools said late Saturday night in a statement, which did not indicate when students would return.

The school grounds have remained an active crime scene since the mass shooting to which the Broward Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz confessed.

Building 12, where the killings took place, will be demolished and replaced by a building with classrooms and a memorial to those who died.

School officials have not detailed how the building, where about a third of the student body had classes, will be replaced in the interim.

More than 150 teachers crammed into the Tamarac headquarters of the Broward Teachers Union for an emergency meeting to provide emotional guidance and support. Pedro Portalel Nuevo Herald