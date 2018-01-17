Surveillance cameras capture a gunfight that left a man wounded at his door

Kevens Emmanuel appeared to close the front door of his Lauderhill home, but seconds later a gunfight ensued between him and two armed men at his doorstep, surveillance video shows.
While Emmanuel, 29, lay wounded inside, the two men can be seen running off.
On Wednesday, Lauderhill police released video of the shooting, which happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday, in hopes of identifying the shooters.
“Two suspects encounter the victim at the front door and engage in an exchange of fire,” police said Wednesday.
Police say a vehicle seen driving in front of the home before the shooting and then seen speeding off after the shooting is likely involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Det. Chad Williams at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
