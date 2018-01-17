Surveillance cameras capture a gunfight that left a man wounded at his door

More Videos 0:44 Lauderhill shooting caught on video Pause 0:30 Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 0:49 Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:54 Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 2:51 Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 2:17 "Loving Pablo" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lauderhill shooting caught on video The Lauderhill Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of shooting a man at his home on Jan. 14, 2018. The Lauderhill Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of shooting a man at his home on Jan. 14, 2018.

The Lauderhill Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of shooting a man at his home on Jan. 14, 2018.