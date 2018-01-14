Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Lauderhill, police say

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python

Officer Joseph Cabrera, of the Pembroke Pines Police Department, responded to a call of a 12.5-foot long Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 and Johnson street on Thursday, January 11, 2018. Officer Cabrera was able to secure the snake and safely transport it to the police department until a licensed python remover arrived.