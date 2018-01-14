Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Lauderhill, police say

A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Lauderhill.
Police were called to a shooting just after 6 a.m. Sunday at 4950 NW 15th Court.
When officers arrived they found Kevens Emmanuel, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Emmanuel was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say it appeared there was some sort of exchange of gunfire between Emmanuel and the shooter or shooters.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police Department Investigations at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
