Lighting fireworks in the mall wasn’t a New Year’s Eve prank. It was an $11,000 plan.

Whoever set off the fireworks in Sawgrass Mills Sunday afternoon, sending people hiding in stock rooms and racing from the mall, planned more than malevolent fun, Sunrise police say.
They planned (successfully) to steal an $11,400 Rolex.
Surveillance video released by Sunrise police shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Sawgrass Mills Zales store on New Year’s Eve. When the fireworks go off outside the store in the mall, Zales workers scramble for cover deeper in the store while the “shopper” scrams from the store with the Rolex still on his wrist.
The in-store suspect is described as a white Hispanic male. The Rolex is described as model No. 1626 with a blue face. Sunrise police don’t have a description for the fireworks popper.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information can call Sunrise police at 954-746-3549.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments