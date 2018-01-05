More Videos

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:32

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

Pause
Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief 1:22

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 2:25

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course

  • Video shows man stealing Rolex during fireworks scare at Sawgrass Mills, police say

    Surveillance video released by Sunrise police shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Sawgrass Mills Zales store on Dec. 31, 2017.

Surveillance video released by Sunrise police shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Sawgrass Mills Zales store on Dec. 31, 2017. Sunrise Police Department
Surveillance video released by Sunrise police shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Sawgrass Mills Zales store on Dec. 31, 2017. Sunrise Police Department

Broward County

Lighting fireworks in the mall wasn’t a New Year’s Eve prank. It was an $11,000 plan.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 02:50 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Whoever set off the fireworks in Sawgrass Mills Sunday afternoon, sending people hiding in stock rooms and racing from the mall, planned more than malevolent fun, Sunrise police say.

They planned (successfully) to steal an $11,400 Rolex.

Surveillance video released by Sunrise police shows a man trying on the Rolex at the Sawgrass Mills Zales store on New Year’s Eve. When the fireworks go off outside the store in the mall, Zales workers scramble for cover deeper in the store while the “shopper” scrams from the store with the Rolex still on his wrist.

The in-store suspect is described as a white Hispanic male. The Rolex is described as model No. 1626 with a blue face. Sunrise police don’t have a description for the fireworks popper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information can call Sunrise police at 954-746-3549.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:32

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

Pause
Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief 1:22

Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course 2:25

How to measure turtle stamina? Treadmills and lap pools, of course

  • Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

    A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina.

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

View More Video