Broward County

Fireworks set off at Sawgrass Mills spark shooting scare, lockdown

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 31, 2017 06:09 PM

Rumors of gunfire inside Sawgrass Mills raced through social media faster than a speeding bullet Sunday. The mall was put on lockdown around 5 p.m. as patrons scurried out or hid inside stores.

But Sunrise police say the sounds were just “fireworks released inside the mall property.”

The mall reopened after a short lockdown. This makes it the fourth South Florida mall — Dolphin Mall, Aventura Mall, Westland Mall, and now Sawgrass Mills — that’s dealt with a false alarm of an active shooter this year.

Police said they are investigating the fireworks incident.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

