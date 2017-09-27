The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was cited for two violations for work completed without permits by the city’s Building and Engineering Services Department.
The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was cited for two violations for work completed without permits by the city's Building and Engineering Services Department.

Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills cited for building violations

BY CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 5:53 PM

Following the deaths of 11 residents, Hollywood has cited the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills with two violations for work completed without permits, according to documents obtained by CBS4.

The first violation concerns a new cooling tower being installed on the existing chiller system without permits. The second documents a temporary standby generator being installed and tied into the building’s electrical system without permits.

The mechanical room also had multiple electrical hazards, according to the documents. Inspectors found spliced electrical wires, said Raelin Storey, a spokesperson for Hollywood.

Hollywood Hills’ 145 residents were evacuated on Sept. 13 after air conditioning in the building failed. Among the 11 who died, some had temperatures as high as 109.9 degrees. The nursing home has since been shut down.

Police asked officials with the city’s Building and Engineering Services and the fire marshal to inspect the building after the deaths, Storey said.

The violations were issued Monday, and the nursing home has 30 days to get the required permits and inspections or else be fined up to $1,000 a day per violation. The nursing home will have to pay double the ordinary cost of the permit, Storey said. Nursing home officials weren’t available for comment.

  • The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died

    Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night.

