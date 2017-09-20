Nursing home where 9 died in scorching heat was just shut down by the state

More Videos

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Pause
Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:46

Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:32

Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Hurricane Maria makes landfall 0:51

Hurricane Maria makes landfall

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 0:33

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 2:20

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild

  • The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

    Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night.

Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family
Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family

Hurricane

Nursing home where 9 died in scorching heat was just shut down by the state

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 7:45 PM

The Hollywood Hills nursing home that became a sweltering deathtrap for nine seniors after Hurricane Irma was shut down Wednesday.

A statement released by the Agency for Health Care Administration said the center’s license was suspended, and unveiled new details about the nursing home, which has a history of poor inspections by state regulators.

Hurricane Irma knocked out power to the facility’s central air-conditioning on Sept 10. Three days later, police and fire rescue evacuated the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, located next door to Memorial Regional Hospital, after they got received several distress calls about the patients. All told, nine people from the nursing home died.

AHCA outlined how tthe nursing home administrators added several late entries to patients’ medical records.

“This includes a facility nurse recording a patient’s temperature at 101.6 degrees, but the patient was actually no longer at the facility, and had a recorded temperature 108.3 by the hospital. In a second, and very egregious case, a late entry was added that stated the patient was resting in bed with respirations even and unlabored, however, this resident had already died before this entry was made,” said AHCA in a statement.

The agency said that several residents suffered respiratory or cardiac distress, and at least eight of those patients ultimately died as a result of not receiving the proper medical attention, the agency noted.

Prior to Wednesday’s move, AHCA had already ordered a moratorium on new patients and suspended its participation in Medicaid and Medicare, the financial lifeblood of most long-term care facilities.

“The more we learn about this facility’s reckless behavior, the more concerning it becomes that the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center made the decision not to immediately call 911 or evacuate to one of the state’s largest hospitals located across the street – which never lost power,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott in a statement Wednesday. “We will not stop demanding answers to these questions on behalf of every family who lost a loved one.”

The nursing home filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state, appealing its suspension from Medicaid and requesting an injunction.

Calling the home “devastated by the lives lost,” the Rehabilitation Center asked a judge in Tallahassee to prevent health regulators from halting new admissions, and a suspension of the rehab center’s reimbursement under Medicare and Medicaid, federal insurance programs for elderly and poor people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Howling winds rip through San Juan after Hurricane Maria makes landfall

View More Video