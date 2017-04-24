Broward County

Convicted thief arrested in murder of Fort Lauderdale grandfather

By David J. Neal

Larry Bostic went to prison in 1997 for eight years on, among other charges, four counts of robbery without a gun. Bostic went back to prison for seven and a half years in 2007 for grand theft and attempted robbery without a gun.

It’s 2017, and Bostic’s behind bars again. This time, possibly for longer — he’s charged with premeditated murder in the death of Fort Lauderdale father and grandfather Ferris Finley, Sr.

Finley’s GMC pickup truck was found around 3 a.m. April 11 with Finley dead inside as it sat in the 2700 block of Northwest Eighth Street of unincorporated Broward County.

