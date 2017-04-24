Convicted thief arrested in murder of Fort Lauderdale grandfather

Larry Bostic went to prison in 1997 for eight years on, among other charges, four counts of robbery without a gun. Bostic went back to prison for seven and a half years in 2007 for grand theft and attempted robbery without a gun.
It’s 2017, and Bostic’s behind bars again. This time, possibly for longer — he’s charged with premeditated murder in the death of Fort Lauderdale father and grandfather Ferris Finley, Sr.
Finley’s GMC pickup truck was found around 3 a.m. April 11 with Finley dead inside as it sat in the 2700 block of Northwest Eighth Street of unincorporated Broward County.
