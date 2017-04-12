Broward Sheriff’s Office investigating two predawn homicides

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicides earlier this week of two men each found shot to death.
Tuesday, BSO answered a 3 a.m. call for shots fired near Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest 28th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County to find Fort Lauderdale’s 43-year-old Ferris Finley Sr. dead inside his 2011 white GMC pickup truck. With no immediate suspects, it resembled Monday’s 5 a.m. discovery of a body in the 1000 block of Powerline Road in Pompano Beach, eventually identified as Miami’s Luis Miguel Crespo, 41.
Anyone with information on either homicide should contact BSO homicide division at 954-321-4210; Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the website.
