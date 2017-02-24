Florida sends disabled teen back to place that can’t help him with his demons

Keishan Ross, the 17-year-old who has spent much of his life cycling between Broward County’s juvenile lockup and a facility in North Florida that says it can’t make him competent to stand trial, is on his way back to the Panhandle.
Keishan has been diagnosed with a significant intellectual disability, as well as mental illness. At least 13 times since 2011, a psychologist has declared him incompetent to stand trial for a host of criminal charges. Broward judges repeatedly have dispatched him to the Apalachicola Forest Youth Camp to be “restored” to competence, only to watch him return weeks or months later. He then has been declared incompetent again, and the cycle repeats.
Earlier this month, Keishan’s lawyers had arranged for the teen to be tested and treated at a Fort Lauderdale psychiatric hospital, but the facility later refused to accept him, his lawyers say, when a Department of Juvenile Justice probation officer disparaged him, calling him violent and remorseless. He’s picked up two new felony charges at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center during the past month.
With no options, though, Broward Circuit Juvenile Judge Michael Orlando ordered Keishan returned to Apalachicola — at least until the teen’s advocates or state social service administrators can arrange a more appropriate home. He is on his way there now, said Gordon Weekes, who heads the Broward Public Defender’s Office’s juvenile division.
Weekes said state disability administrators have agreed to perform an expedited evaluation of Keishan, meanwhile, with hopes of finding a residential facility that can keep him, and those with whom he comes in contact, safe.
Keishan was the subject of reporting in the Miami Herald after he yelled and kicked the door during a tour of the Broward juvenile lockup led by DJJ’s secretary, Christy Daly.
