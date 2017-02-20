Disabled teen rages, pounds on cell door and confounds Florida juvenile justice

0:43 McDonald's drive-thru robber caught on surveillance video Pause

0:18 Video shows Florida man slamming dog into ground at animal shelter

14:43 Police union chief: Officer thought Charles Kinsey was in danger, aimed at autistic man

0:55 Surveillance video shows man hitting woman with tire iron, attempting to steal her purse

1:37 Geena Davis encourages others to push for gender equality in Hollywood

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

5:04 Terrill Williamson tribute video

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man