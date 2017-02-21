Disabled teen stuck in Broward jail purgatory may get treatment

1:39 Construction equipment stolen from Hialeah Gardens business Pause

0:43 McDonald's drive-thru robber caught on surveillance video

0:48 Guns stolen in pawn shop burglary

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

5:42 Daughter of murder victim rips police for not arresting her father's murderer

1:37 Solving a 34-year-old slaying?

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

0:16 Miami coach Larranaga dances with team after beating No. 18 Virginia

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess