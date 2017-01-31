‘We’re just scared half to death’ a woman tells 911 after airport shooting

Dozens of frightened Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport employees, pilots, crew members and travelers frantically called 911 after a man opened fire in Terminal 2 nearly three weeks ago.
“We're stuck in Fort Lauderdale briefing room,” a man said in a 911 recording of Delta pilots and flight attendants, released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “There's pandemonium going on with guns drawn outside. We can't go outside because we're scared that something is happening.”
BSO released the first batch of 10 calls totaling 42 minutes that came in after the shooting began on the afternoon of Jan. 6. Esteban Santiago, a troubled Army combat veteran, is accused of shooting and killing five people and injuring six in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. The shooting caused chaos in the airport and shut it down for the day.
The calls, which BSO said was a “sampling,” were ones that were “not directly related” to the shooting. There are at least 100 more similar calls, BSO said.
According to BSO, there are 25 other calls directly related to the shooting and are part of the FBI’s investigation. Fourteen of those calls have not been released by the FBI, BSO said. There are 11 calls that BSO said it will release in the “near future,’’ although it didn’t specify an exact time.
Santiago, who could face the death penalty, on Monday pleaded not guilty to 22 counts, including charges related to the death of the five people and the injuries of six others.
During the chaos at the airport, a lot of people flooded BSO’s 911 call center. Many did not know what was happening at the time. Terminal 2 houses Delta Air Lines and Air Canada, with Delta accounting for the majority of gates.
Dispatchers told callers that if they were in a secure location, with a locked door, then they should stay put. They could not comment on what was going at the airport at the time.
“We need to know what we are supposed to be doing,” said a woman who was with a group of Delta employees in the crew lounge. “We're just scared half to death.”
