Airport shooter to appear in federal court and listen to the charges

Esteban Santiago, the man accused of a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, will appear in federal court for his arraignment Monday.
Santiago, who remains in the Broward County jail, will appear at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Court Magistrate Lurana Snow at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.
A federal grand jury on Jan. 26 returned an indictment against the 26-year-old military veteran from Alaska alleging he killed five people and injured six others during the Jan. 6 shooting in baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The shooting, captured on surveillance video, created a chaotic scene at the airport and shut it down for the rest of the afternoon and night, stranding thousands of passengers.
At Monday’s arraignment, Santiago will formally hear the charges against him.
While Santiago told FBI agents he was motivated by ISIS, law enforcement have found no evidence to support his claims and the indictment includes no terrorism charges.
In November, he had a mental health evaluation after he told the FBI he was hearing voices. He was deemed to be stable and when he asked for his gun back in December, Anchorage police gave it back to him. The firearm was the same weapon Santiago is suspected of using in the shooting.
Prosecutors can seek the death penalty but that decision will ultimately be in the hands of the U.S. attorney general.
Santiago is being represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Hector A. Dopico.
