Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, including one shooting victim.
Crime

Dash cam video: Police officer shot in leg during traffic stop

Authorities have released dash cam footage of a suspect shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in southeast Oklahoma City. The driver shot the officer, striking him in the leg, and fled. The shooter was later arrested and booked on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The video also shows that a man helped the officer by using a tourniquet on his leg until EMT crews arrived.

Crime

Surveillance video shows frightening gas station robbery

Authorities released video showing an armed robbery at a Lincoln, Nebraska gas station. Police said one of the men acted as a lookout while the other pointed a handgun at the two clerks. The suspect fired one shot from his gun. That shot struck the wall above the clerk. No one was injured.The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Environment

Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com

Miami-Dade County

West Perrine fatal shooting

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.

