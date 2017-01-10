BSO suspends deputy as it investigates TMZ airport shooting video

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended with pay while BSO investigates who leaked surveillance video that showed the first moments of Friday’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to a Sun-Sentinel report, the deputy is Michael Dingman, a BSO deputy for 21 years.
The video in question, showing the shooter firing his first shots as he walks through the Terminal 2 baggage claim area, wound up on the website TMZ.com. Five shooting victims died Friday. Another six were injured in the shooting, with scores more injured in the ensuing panic.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said investigators are trying to determine whether anyone was paid for the tape, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old U.S. Army combat veteran, was charged with killing and injuring nearly a dozen travelers with a handgun at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. If convicted, Santiago, a New Jersey native who was raised in Puerto Rico, faces the death penalty or life in prison.
In response to public records requests for the 911 calls, airport surveillance video, incident reports and other information commonly garnered by the media under Florida’s public records laws, BSO issued a statement Monday: “All records related to the active criminal investigation, whether conducted by BSO and/or the FBI, are exempt from public disclosure while the investigation is active per FSS 119.071(2)(c)1 and (2)(c)2, and may be subject to other exemptions as well.”
In a statement issued via e-mail, Israel said, “Our investigation is moving forward. We are making progress and aggressively pursuing this case. Today, I suspended a deputy with pay in connection with this active investigation.“
