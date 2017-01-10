BSO suspends deputy as it investigates TMZ airport shooting video

0:51 Car vs. Pedestrian on Biscayne Boulevard Pause

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

2:08 Coast Guard rescues seven boaters by helicopter in water just west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti

2:37 The man who robbed a bank live on Facebook is charged, FBI says

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing