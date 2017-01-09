Airport shooting suspect appears in federal court

0:55 Stephen Ross talks about loss against Steelers in Wild Card game Pause

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers

1:24 Inmates hospitalized after brawl at maximum security jail

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

0:16 Video at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Graphic Content)

4:03 Scott: This was a tough day for our state

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)