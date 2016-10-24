Broward County

October 24, 2016 2:37 PM

1 killed in Hollywood scaffolding collapse

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

One person was killed and another was critically injured in Hollywood in a second South Florida’s scaffolding collapse in a week.

Construction activity on the 41-story Hyde Resort and Residences at 4111 S. Ocean Dr. halted around 1:30 p.m. Monday when scaffolding fell from 40 feet, according to Hollywood Fire Rescue.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 5 injured in Miami construction accident

Safety harnesses held two people until one could be rescued by Hollywood Fire Rescue and the other by Hallandale Fire Rescue.

One of the two people taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert is in critical condition. The other fell and did not survive.

Last Wednesday, one person died and five suffered injuries when scaffolding fell from the Echo Brickell condominium construction site, just south of downtown Miami.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Broward County

Comments

Videos

Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos