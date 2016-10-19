Brickell

October 19, 2016 5:16 PM

At least four injured in construction collapse on Brickell Avenue

A structural collapse on heavily congested Brickell Avenue in Miami injured four people Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS4.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 1450 Brickell Ave. about 5 p.m. where Miami Fire Rescue could be seen. A smashed car could be seen nearby.

At least four people were injured in the collapse.

Pedestrian traffic between Southwest 14th and 16th streets and Brickell Ave has been shutdown.

This is a developing story that will be updated with further information.

Brickell

Construction collapse on Brickell Avenue

