At least four injured in construction collapse on Brickell Avenue

A structural collapse on heavily congested Brickell Avenue in Miami injured four people Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS4.
Chopper4 was over the scene at 1450 Brickell Ave. about 5 p.m. where Miami Fire Rescue could be seen. A smashed car could be seen nearby.
At least four people were injured in the collapse.
Pedestrian traffic between Southwest 14th and 16th streets and Brickell Ave has been shutdown.
Traffic on #Brickell Ave has been shot down between 14 & 16 Street due to an accident at a construction site. pic.twitter.com/Jr0f0ASTjD— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 19, 2016
This is a developing story that will be updated with further information.
