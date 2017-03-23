With Israeli teen arrested in JCC bomb threats, Florida leaders look for answers

Florida Jewish leaders are seeking more details about the arrest by Israeli police of a suspect in bomb threats of Jewish centers worldwide Thursday.

The suspect is an Israeli Jewish man who is 19, according to The Associated Press.

When asked by the Miami Herald if the suspect is the suspect in the South Florida bomb threats, national FBI spokeswoman Samantha Shero said in a statement that the FBI can’t confirm individual incidents at this time.

"Early this morning in Israel, the FBI and Israeli National Police worked jointly to locate and arrest the individual suspected for threats to Jewish organizations across the United States and in other parts of the world,” she said. “The FBI commends the great work of the Israeli National Police in this investigation. Investigating hate crimes is a top priority for the FBI and we will continue to work to make sure all races and religions feel safe in their communities and in their places of worship. At this time, we cannot provide additional information on the investigation."

Many leaders of Jewish organizations in South Florida declined to immediately comment Thursday morning as they sought more details from the FBI about whether this man is the suspect in threats faced by their institutions earlier this year.

Michael Balaban, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, said in a statement that he was glad a suspect had been arrested.

“Based on the limited information provided, we still don’t know whether this is the only perpetrator,” he said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “We are grateful to law enforcement for their efforts and at this time await further detail. We urge all institutions to remain vigilant in the wake of this high-profile case and international media coverage.”

The Anti-Defamation League has tracked 166 bomb threats to Jewish institutions in 38 states and three Canadian provinces since January. In South Florida the threats occurred at the David Posnack school — on the same campus as a JCC — the Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center in Kendall and the Miami Beach JCC.

The threats prompted evacuations of children and adults and spread fear among the Jewish community and the broader community since non-Jews also attend programs at JCCs. Jewish institutions increased their security by adding more cameras, increasing training for staff and closely coordinating with local law enforcement departments.

The AP reported that Israeli Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld described the suspect as a hacker, but said his motives were still unclear. Israeli media identified him as an American-Israeli dual citizen.

"He's the guy who was behind the JCC threats," Rosenfeld told the AP, referring to the anonymous threats phoned in to Jewish community centers in the U.S. since January.

The suspect placed threats to U.S., New Zealand and Australia as well as to Delta Airlines, causing a flight in February 2015 to make an emergency landing, the AP reported.

Rosenfeld told the AP that the man used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls. Police searched his house Thursday morning and discovered antennas and satellite equipment.

"He didn't use regular phone lines. He used different computer systems so he couldn't be backtracked," Rosenfeld said.

The bomb threats and attacks on Jewish communities have become an intense political issue during Donald Trump’s first several weeks in office.

The threats became a political issue for President Donald Trump’s administration because nationally some Jewish leaders nationally said Trump was too slow to denounce the anti-Semitic incidents. The first bomb threat occurred on Jan. 5 — Trump denounced them on Feb. 21. Trump condemned the attacks during his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

“Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its ugly forms,” Trump said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, was one of many politicians who called on Trump and his administration to do more to combat anti-Semitism and he wave of threats being faced by the community.

The bomb threats prompted members of Congress including Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Miami Republican, and Ted Deutch, a Boca Raton Democrat, to launch a bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism as FBI figures show anti-Semitic offenses had increased.