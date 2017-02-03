Trump will attend Red Cross ball at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump will attend the International Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night, an event expected to draw protests nearby.
The “president and Mrs. Trump will be attending the ball,” Red Cross spokeswoman Elizabeth Penniman said.
The Red Cross ball, now in its 60th year, has frequently been held at the Palm Beach estate and Trump has attended in some past years. This will be Trump's first visit to his Palm Beach estate since he was inaugurated as president. He is expected to arrive in South Florida Friday afternoon.
Protesters are planned to coincide with the ball. Protesters are scheduled to march along the intracoastal waterway across from Mar-a-Lago. Activists are expected to protest Trump's refugee ban, among other actions he has taken as president. The Red Cross has offered to assist refugees but has taken no political stance on the ban.
Trump is expected to frequently visit his Mar-a-Lago estate, which has created traffic headaches for the locals and high security costs for law enforcement. In an interview with the Times of London he dismissed Camp David, the traditional presidential retreat, as “very rustic.”
