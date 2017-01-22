Tornado watch issued for much of South Florida

A tornado watch has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and much of the state until 6 a.m. Monday as a cold front moves through the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.
The line of storms moving through could cause flying debris and damage or destroy mobile homes, roofs and cars, the weather service warned.
The front is the same front that wreaked havoc in Georgia and other southern states Sunday. As of 8:45 p.m., at least 18 people had been killed in the severe weather.
Some counties included in the watch are: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie.
Comments