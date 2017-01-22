South Florida may see a rough storm overnight — with the potential for tornadoes

A cold front (minus the cold) is moving through the Southeast and that means South Florida could see some rough weather overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.
“It’s probably not going to be a good night to be outside,” said Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.
South Florida is under an “enhanced risk for severe weather,” he said. That means heavy thunderstorms, strong winds and power outages are possible. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Remember, if you are in a mobile home during a tornado, you are NOT safe. Seek a safe shelter well before the storm. https://t.co/SKVWWvcQlI pic.twitter.com/zy6qykfZ6P— NWS (@NWS) January 22, 2017
The worst of it is expected between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., but the winds have already picked up across South Florida, Fisher said.
Fisher advised the public to secure outdoor furniture and other loose items that may be carried away by wind or to bring them inside overnight. South Floridians should also keep their cell phones charged and radios handy to receive severe weather alerts, he said.
The front is the same front that wreaked havoc in Georgia Sunday. As of 4 p.m., 12 people had been killed when tornadoes ripped through.
A tornado watch was issued until 10 p.m. Sunday for central Florida.
By Monday morning, the storm is expected to have pushed through, leaving clear skies in its wake. Cooler temperatures are also on the way. Monday’s and Tuesday’s lows will be in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments