Agency probing crash that killed José Fernández walks back initial statements

It became something of a mystery in the hours after a white, 32-foot SeaVee slammed into a jetty off South Beach early Sunday morning, killing Marlins phenom José Fernández and two friends:
Who owned the boat?
“It was not José’s boat,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Lorenzo Veloz told the news media Sunday during a nationally televised press conference, in which the first details of the crash were released. “It does pertain to a friend of José’s who is very well connected with several Marlins players.”
Only, that wasn’t true.
On Monday, as the agency delved deeper into what Fernández and friends were doing, where they were going and the evidence created during the violent crash, a different spokesman confirmed that Kaught Looking did indeed belong to Fernández. And that isn’t the only detail the agency is seeking to clarify.
Now, the FWC is also backing away from Lorenzo’s statements about the boat running “full speed” into the jetty, and stressing that they’ve made no conclusions about whether alcohol was involved in the crash. Veloz said Sunday that the medical examiner’s office was conducting toxicology tests, but noted that “alcohol, as of right now, was not involved.”
“Without getting into semantics on this, I can say that Officer Veloz made some statements at that press conference that were speculative in nature as well as anecdotal in nature. Unfortunately we’re unable to confirm some of what he said,” Officer Robert Klepper, a different spokesman, said Tuesday during an interview. “He misspoke. He made a mistake.”
In a subsequent, emailed statement, Klepper clarified that investigators found no evidence of alcohol or drugs during an initial inspection of the boat, which flipped and landed upside down on the north Government Cut jetty. He said there were no records to confirm statements made by Veloz that he had stopped the vessel in the past for safety inspections and seen Marlins players, including Fernández, on board.
Veloz said during those occasions, Fernández was never the boat captain.
Klepper, however, said the agency “has no record of any stops conducted on the vessel involved in the accident, nor any record of citations or warnings on any of the victims. Vessel stops are not normally documented unless a citation or warning is issued for a violation.” Klepper also stressed that the medical examiner’s office will determine whether any of the young men had alcohol in their system.
Still, Veloz’s confident denial that the boat was not Fernández’s was a widely publicized — and detailed — gaffe, and one that remains mostly unexplained. Klepper declined to discuss how Veloz came to that conclusion.
Veloz referred questions Monday to Klepper, and did not respond to a text message and voice message Tuesday. In addition to providing bad information, he was also panned for a few quips ahead of Sunday’s press conference that were aired live on ESPN, although it’s not uncommon for law enforcement spokespersons to lighten the mood ahead ahead of press events.
Since Sunday’s news conference, more information has surfaced about what Fernández was doing before the crash. Following a Marlins game, Fernández was at American Social Bar & Kitchen on the Miami River, where he likely shipped off with Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero in tow. A friend said Fernández and Rivero docked Kaught Looking at the venue, where they met with Macias, who lives in the Neo Vertika condo at the same address.
All three died in the crash
The trio is believed to have left American Social some time after 2 a.m. What happened between then and about 3:15 a.m., when a Coast Guard vessel spotted the overturned boat on the jetty, remains a question. Investigators asked prosecutors to draft a search warrant affidavit for the boat, and according to a source familiar with the investigation, have also been to the Cocoplum Yacht Club, where Fernández docked the vessel.
A security guard at the boatyard declined to comment Tuesday.
Miami Herald reporter Charles Rabin contributed to this report.
