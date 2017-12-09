Millions gained coverage since Obamacare, but many are worse off as premiums soar

Richard and Heidi Reiter are feeling sticker shock after shopping for 2018 Affordable Care Act coverage for themselves and their two sons, ages 17 and 21. The Reiters buy their own coverage and earn too much to qualify for financial help to lower their premiums. They paid about $26,000 in premiums for coverage in 2017. The same coverage was going to cost the Reiters $40,000 in premiums for 2018. So they switched to a lower-priced plan that will cost them about $29,000 in premiums but covers less of their healthcare needs. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com